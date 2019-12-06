Quiet weekend forecast expected with brief warm-up on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Temperatures started off in the mid 40s this morning, then a weak front moved through. Temperatures continued to fall through the day, and were in the mid 30s before 5 p.m.!

Clouds will break up as high pressure noses into the area, however, it will take some time before clearing finally takes hold. Lows will be in the 20s, even as winds ease tonight.

This weekend will sport some sunshine, especially for Saturday. Plus, a brief warm-up is expected to take shape for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around 50° Sunday, mid 50s are expected for Monday. Rain is likely for Monday.

That’s not the only big weather change ahead. Wind, rain, mix , snow to lake effect as we head through the work week. Frigid air will seep back into the Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday next week!

