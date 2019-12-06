Police: All roads around Public Square closed due to bomb threat

Posted 3:00 am, December 6, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police confirmed to FOX 8 News early Friday that all roads around Public Square were closed due to a bomb threat.

Specific information on the bomb threat was not immediately available.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Division of Fire for more information.

While the roads around Public Square were closed, police were allowing pedestrians full access to the area.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.500138 by -81.694674.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.