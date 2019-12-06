OBJ: ‘I never said I was not happy in Cleveland’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr. is setting the record straight.

After making a few ambiguous comments about his future with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver took to Twitter Friday morning.

“I never said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Next story,” OBJ said.

Ok😑😑😑… I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 … — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

Any frustration is understandable, given the high expectations for the team heading into the season. The Browns sit at 5-7, third in the AFC North. Plus, Beckham’s catches are down and he has just two touchdowns.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it’s something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here