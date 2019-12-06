OBJ: ‘I never said I was not happy in Cleveland’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Odell Beckham Jr. is setting the record straight.
After making a few ambiguous comments about his future with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver took to Twitter Friday morning.
“I never said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Next story,” OBJ said.
Any frustration is understandable, given the high expectations for the team heading into the season. The Browns sit at 5-7, third in the AFC North. Plus, Beckham’s catches are down and he has just two touchdowns.
“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it’s something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday.