(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals and reunite them with their families.

Edward Robertson, 15, was last seen November 2 in Cleveland. He was wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

He has a tattoo on his left arm that says, Selma.

Edward is 5'6" and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Cleveland police at 216 623-5262.

