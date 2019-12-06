Massillon family collecting birthday cards for little girl battling leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) -- Family and friends of Addison Tolley are hoping to make her 10th birthday, which is on Dec. 22, extra special this year.

They've decided to organize a "Birthday Card Shower" for her and hope to get cards from all 50 states.

Addison has been battling leukemia since June, but that hasn't stopped her from giving back to others in need.

Her family said she created a "Sock it to Cancer Drive," which has been hugely successful.

Her goal was to collect 500 fun looking socks and slippers to donate to the oncology unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

However, she quickly exceeded that number and has gathered more than 3,500 of them.

She now plans to donate some of them to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Rainbow Babies Hospital.

Cards can be mailed to 7248 Crusader Street SW, Massillon, Ohio 44646