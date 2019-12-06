Local Tuskegee Airmen dies peacefully at 90

CLEVELAND (WJW)-One of the remaining Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Roy Richardson, 90, died peacefully at home in Oakwood Tuesday according to his daughter Stacey Richardson.

The elite group of black men and women was founded in 1941. It produced nearly 1,000 aviators, America's first blck military pilots along with thousands of military support roles.

Fox 8 was invited to Mr. Richardson's home earlier this year for a profile on his contributions to the country during a historic turning point in the U.S. military.

Richardson asks that donations be made the local chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen in honor of her father.

Mr. Richardson is survived by two daughters, numerous grand and great-grandchildren. His funeral is planned for Monday at 9 a.m. at St. John AME Church located at 2261 E. 40th Street in Cleveland.

