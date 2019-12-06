James Hoyt has $608,500 salary in majors as part of Indians deal

James Hoyt #51 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Right-hander James Hoyt has a salary of $608,500 in the major leagues as part of his contract with the Cleveland Indians and $156,000 while in the minors.

Hoyt agreed to the deal Wednesday, two days after he was removed from the 40-man roster when Cleveland failed to offer a 2020 contract by the tender deadline.

The 33-year-old had a 2.16 ERA in eight September appearances with the Indians, striking out 10 and walking two in 8 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA in 40 games at Triple-A Columbus, striking out 48 in 42 innings.

Hoyt had 65 appearances for Houston in 2016-17, then pitched in one game for Houston in 2018.

