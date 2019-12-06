Ice rink at Wade Oval opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Rink at Wade Oval is back for another year.

The outdoor skating rink, located in University Circle, opens for the season on Friday.

"The Rink at Wade Oval encourages Clevelanders to enjoy the great outdoors, even during the coldest months of the year," said Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., in a news release. "Between the activities, snowflake lights, fire pits, and overall ambiance of Wade Oval, you'll find yourself coming back again and again this season."

The rink is open through Feb. 17 and offers lessons on Saturdays. Admission is $2 and skate rentals are $3.

For a list of hours, click here