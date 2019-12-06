I-Team: Priest arrested in Strongsville facing charges tied to child pornography dating back to 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more about a Cleveland Catholic Diocese priest arrested in Strongsville Thursday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A criminal complaint filed shows Father Robert McWilliams is facing charges tied to child pornography dating back to 2016.

The complaint shows Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance “on or about 8/17/2016”, “on or about 10/24/2018”, and “on or about 2/24/19”.

The complaint also notes Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and Possessing Criminal Tools from 8/2016 to 12/2019.

Father McWilliams was taken into custody Thursday morning after detectives searched his living and office space at Sts. Joseph & John School and St. Joseph Parish, according to a statement sent to the parish by the school principal.

The statement said, “We wanted to make you aware as quickly as possible that law enforcement associated with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (“ICAC”) arrived at the parish this morning with a warrant to search Fr. Bob McWilliams’ living and office spaces for items related to possible crimes committed in Geauga County. Law enforcement conducted its search and seized various electronic devices, including laptop computers, a cell phone, and an iPad associated with or belonging to Fr. McWilliams. As a result of ICAC’s search, Fr. McWilliams was taken into custody. We know little else at this time and will share any additional information that we obtain with you as we are able. I have informed the Diocese of what occurred and the Diocese has placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter."

Please know that the welfare of children, and in particular the children in our care here at Sts. Joseph & John School and St. Joseph Parish, is our highest priority and that we will cooperate in any way we can with law enforcement in this matter.

Lastly, I ask you to pray with us for all those involved in this matter.”

The Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX 8 News a search warrant was executed as part of an investigation involving "inappropriate text messages."

As a result of the search, the prosecutor's office said only that Fr. McWilliams was arrested for possession of child pornography.

While a complaint has been filed in connection with the arrest, court records show no formal charges filed yet.

McWilliams is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond, and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday

An investigation continues.

