Heads up, drivers: I-271 south lane restrictions starting Saturday morning

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about lane restrictions on I-271 south this weekend.

According to a press release from ODOT, weather conditions are just right for crews working on the I-271 widening project in southern Cuyahoga County. That means they’ll be able to perform the necessary operations to shift traffic into the final configuration on I-271 south.

So, by Sunday night, all lanes on I-271 south will be open for use Sunday night.

To make that happen, the following lane and ramp closures will be in place on  I-271 south between Miles Rd. and the Summit County line starting Saturday morning. ODOT said to expect delays if you will be traveling in that area.

Saturday, December 7

  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • I-271 south between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
  • 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8
    • Miles Rd. entrance ramp to I-271 south, closed. Motorists will be detoured via I-480 east/I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south.
  • 11 a.m. to noon
    • U.S. 422 ramp to I-271 south, closed. Motorists will be detoured via I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south. 
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • I-480 east ramp to U.S. 422, closed.Motorists will be detoured via I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south.
    • I-271 south between Miles Rd. and Tinkers Creek, one lane open.
  • 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday, December 8
    • I-271 southbound between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
    • I-271 southbound between Columbus Rd. and the Summit County line, all traffic shifted to right two lanes.
    • I-271 south traffic must use new exit 22 to continue onto I-271 south.

Sunday, December 8

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • I-271 southbound between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
    • I-271 south between Miles Rd. and the Summit County line, all traffic shifted into the right two lanes.

