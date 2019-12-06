GE Lighting kicks off holiday season with annual lighting display at Nela Park

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — GE Lighting is kicking off the holiday season with its annual lighting display at Nela Park.

The event has become a popular attraction for families across Northeast Ohio and has been going on for 95 years.

This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls” and includes more than 500,000 LED lights. It will remain lit until Jan. 6, 2020.

An employee’s child will be invited up to help the CEO turn on the lights with a flip of the switch.

Tonight’s ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.