Fifth Third Bank experiencing issue with network, some customers have no access to funds

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fifth Third Bank is experiencing an issue with its network, leaving some customers without access to their accounts.
The bank shared the announcement on its official Twitter account around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
“We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
It’s unclear how many customers are impacted by the issue at this point.
Dozens of customers posted below the tweet to share their frustration and demand an explanation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
41.499320 -81.694361