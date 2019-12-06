Fifth Third Bank experiencing issue with network, some customers have no access to funds

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fifth Third Bank is experiencing an issue with its network, leaving some customers without access to their accounts.

The bank shared the announcement on its official Twitter account around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

It’s unclear how many customers are impacted by the issue at this point.

Dozens of customers posted below the tweet to share their frustration and demand an explanation.

This has been down since early this morning..would've been nice to know BEFORE I deposited my cash at an atm. If we can't get through to call, you should've also shut down your atms as well #nothappy — Alexia Wilson (@AlexiaW042812) December 6, 2019

This is completely inconvenient and is taking way to long to clear up. I don’t feel like my money is safe. — BS2 (@BiancaS92022702) December 6, 2019

