Drive-through holiday light display returns to fairgrounds

Posted 10:56 am, December 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

Celebrate the season without leaving your car! Magic of Lights has returned to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. It’s open until January 4th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.