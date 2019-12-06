Cool Cleveland gift ideas this holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Want to keep your gift buying local this Christmas? Then we have a few ideas.
The holiday hostess:
Everyone takes wine as a hostess gift. Instead, opt for a unique twist on maple syrup from Simple Gourmet Syrups. The Holmes County business also makes glazes, dry rubs and infused vinegar.
Or stop by Urban Planting Cleveland, and pick up a perfect succulent and planter.
The cousin who doesn't live in Ohio anymore:
Simple. Send them back home with a six-pack of Great Lakes Brewing Company Christmas Ale. It will have their friends jealous of the Cleveland beer scene.
The animal lover:
A 2020 Cleveland APL pet calendar. Cute photos of pets for $10 and it benefits the APL.
Your favorite vegan:
Killik Hot Sauces are vegan, as well and gluten and preservative-free. $10 a bottle or all three for $30. Available at several local stores.
The person who loves to cook:
Gourmet olive oil, balsamic vinegar and gift sets Olive Scene. Locations in Rocky River, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville and Vermilion. Can you tell we're fans of food gifts?
The new Clevelander:
Cleveland In A Box. Build a box of food and souvenirs to create the perfect Clevelander starter pack.
Your mother-in-law:
We suggest a gorgeous skyline bag from Anne Cate. This Kent State graduate makes pillows, purses and more featuring your favorite Ohio cities.
The whole family:
A membership to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Family memberships start at $119. Fun family time and it's educational.
Need to browse?
Then head to the Cleveland Flea holiday pop-up shop and weekend mini markets at the Market Hall at the Van Aken District. Peruse 100 small-batch brands.