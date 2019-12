× Cleveland police find missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have found 12-year-old Christapher Walker, who was reported missing.

According to the department, he was with his mom at Discount Drug Mart, located in the 17800 block of Puritas Avenue, when he became upset and ran away.

Police checked out the area and could not find him.

He has since returned back home.