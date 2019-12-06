Cleveland police say woman carjacked, sexually assaulted while leaving boxing class

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who they said carjacked and sexually assaulted a woman as she was leaving a boxing class.

It reportedly happened near West 29th Street and Church Avenue in the Hingetown section of Ohio city on the west side around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said while the woman was putting items in her car, a male, approximately 16 to 19 years old, with a hoodie pulled tight, approached her and demanded money. He then forced her into the back seat and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then took off with her car, which had two cellphones inside.

Detectives are looking for a blue Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania license plate JYG0119. The car has a dent in the rear bumper on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

According to the police report, the suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone who has any information or spots the missing vehicle is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department.