Tickets for the Cleveland Browns game against the Bengals going for $9

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ticket prices for the Cleveland Browns game against the Cincinnati Bengals are ridiculously cheap right now.

According to Vivid Seats, which sells tickets on the secondary market, you can nab seats for Sunday’s game for as little as nine bucks.

Of course, as you can imagine, with that kind of price comes a not-so-great view of the game. You can expect to sit in the top section.

Vivid Seats says the average cost for a ticket to a Browns game is about $58.

The website also noted that prices are constantly changing as the season continues.