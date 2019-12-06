‘Christmas is about giving’: Trinity Church in Mentor handing out 150 free Christmas Trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) -- A local church is spreading holiday cheer by giving away 150 free Christmas trees.

For the third year in a row Trinity Church is holding a Christmas tree giveaway.

Not only are the fabulous firs, pines and spruce trees free, but tree stands, lights, bulbs and bags of candy are also being giving away.

”It’s meant, in a sense to demonstrate the holiday spirit, Christmas is about giving, Christmas is about giving with no strings attached and that’s what this is,” said Pastor Paul Sartarelli. “It’s for people all over the area, no strings attached.”

Many families stopping by Friday night were overwhelmed by the experience and generosity.

“Parents can barely afford presents let alone a tree. I just want these people to know how much this is appreciated," said one recipient.

Especially this year, when prices are up and range from $50 to over $100.

The National Christmas Tree Association said that’s partly due to a projected possible shortage because farmers planted fewer trees ten years ago during the recession.

“Oh man they’re really expensive this year,” said Pastor Paul. “So if this helps somebody on a tight budget, that’s great, we love to do it.

More trees will be given away in front of the church Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

The church is located at 9225 JohnnyCake Ridge Road in Mentor.