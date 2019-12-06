Chipotle CEO: Nurses check to see if employees are really ill when they call out sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you call off work at Chipotle, you better be sure you're really sick.

According to Business Insider, CEO Brian Niccol said earlier this week that nurses can check on employees who call in sick to be sure they are genuinely ill.

"We have nurses on call, so that if you say, 'Hey, I've been sick,' you get the call into the nurse. The nurse validates that it's not a hangover — you're really sick — and then we pay for the day off to get healthy again," Niccol reportedly said at a conference.

Later, he told TODAY the policy is to make sure all employees are healthy enough to prepare food, not to check on their drinking habits.

The latest outbreak to hit Chipotle happened in 2018 in Powell, Ohio, when over 600 people got sick.

