Boy donates ‘hard earned money’ to Ravenna police for Shop with a Cop program

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A little boy’s act of kindness is getting a well-deserved shout-out from police.

Ravenna police posted about the child’s very special gift on the department’s Facebook page Friday morning.

“Ben is a young person that lives in our community, who decided to donate his hard earned money, so a less fortunate child could participate in our Shop with a Cop program. It is great to know that there are young people like him in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others. Great job Ben!”

Police posted a letter from Ben that says he has worked since September to do 100 good deeds to earn $100.

“Please use it to help another boy or girl. Your Friend, Ben.”

People in the comments are praising the child saying how kind and generous he is.

One person wrote, “Someone raised a fine young man. He will grow up to do amazing things.”