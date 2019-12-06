$250K bond for woman accused in Cleveland Heights church stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The woman accused of stabbing another woman in a Cleveland Heights church because of a pair of boots appeared in court Friday morning.

Meredith Lowell, 35, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary for the Nov. 20 incident at Fairmount Presbyterian Church.

Lowell pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $250,000, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim and the church.

Cleveland Heights police said the victim was taking children she babysits to the church for choir practice when she was stabbed. When officers arrived, a bystander was restraining Lowell. The victim suffered injuries to her arm and abdomen.

Investigators said Lowell attacked the woman because she was wearing faux fur boots.

In 2012, Lowell was charged with attempting to hire a hit man to kill a person wearing fur, Cleveland Heights police said.