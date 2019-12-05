West Virginia corrections employees suspended after giving apparent Nazi salute in photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) -- A group photo of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute has been released as the state's governor ordered those involved to be fired.

The image was made public Thursday and shows more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred.

Officials have described the image of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate."

WSAZ reports that a number of employees have been suspended while an investigation is underway.

Governor Jim Justice says he wants those involved to be fired.

“I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class #18 in the strongest possible terms,” he is quoted saying. “I have directed Secretary Jeff Sandy of the Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety to continue actively investigating this incident and I have ordered the termination of all those that are found to be involved in this conduct. This will not be tolerated on my watch – within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – or within any agency of state government.”