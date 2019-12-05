Video: Family punks ‘porch pirate’ with package full of dirty diapers

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (WJW) — After a “porch pirate” swiped packages off a family’s porch, the family fought back — with help from their baby.

According to the mother, who asked not to be identified, a woman was seen on surveillance video stealing at least two packages; one contained a make-up pencil and another contained a baby onesie, KSDK reports.

So the mother decided on revenge.

“The best way to deal with things is to have a good sense of humor about it,” she told KSDK.

So she took two of her daughter’s dirty diapers, flipped them inside out, taped them in an Amazon box and set them by her door.

Sure enough, a day later, the thief returned and took the package.

“She got the special surprise from my daughter,” she said. “It just felt good to feel like we got some sort of justice.”

An arrest was made in the case. But police said they don’t recommend the transfer of bodily fluids as a solution to such incidents.

