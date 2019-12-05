‘Urgent casting call’ for ‘Cherry’ movie in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – They are looking for more than a few good men in an “urgent casting call” for extras in the new Russo Brothers movie.

“Cherry,” starring Tom Holland, has been filming in Cleveland for a few weeks.

Angela Boehm Casting is looking for paid extras for the film.

They’re looking for men between the ages of 17 and 25 to play extras in an Army boot camp scene.

All extras will be required to buzz their head and have a clean shaven face and must be willing to be in boxers on camera.

More information on how to apply here.

Click here for more on the movie “Cherry”