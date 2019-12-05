‘They made my heart happy’: Willoughby city workers befriend little boy during daily route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) -- A little boy named Sam is making sure the city workers in Willoughby know they're appreciated.

Melissa Levstik recently took to Facebook to share an adorable video of her three-year-old son greeting the crews outside their house.

She said he is absolutely fascinated by their truck and even has his own little matching outfit complete with a hat, vest and boots.

Normally, the guys will honk or wave as they drive past, but a few weeks ago they came up to give Sam a high five.

It was a small gesture that meant the world to him.

"After he came back in and sat back down to finish his lunch, he said, 'That really made my heart happy. Do you know how they knew my name? It was probably because I was wearing my vest," she wrote in her post.

Melissa said it's a heartwarming moment she will never forget, either.

"Our city workers are just the best. I couldn't tell you all of their names but they know my 3 year old's name. They always make a point to look for Sam and give him a little part of their day. It doesn't go unnoticed or unappreciated. Sam talks about these moments constantly," she said.

Many other residents also commented on the post commending the crews for their kindness.

***Video provided to FOX 8 by Melissa Levstik***