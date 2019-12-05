The Browns are Spider-Man’s team: Tom Holland talks Cleveland with Jimmy Kimmel

CLEVELAND (WJW)– He’s just your friendly neighborhood Browns fan.

Tom Holland appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night to talk about his new movie, “Spies in Disguise.” During the interview, Kimmel asked him about his time in Cleveland shooting his next film, “Cherry,” which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

“I really like it there,” Holland said. “Well, Joe and Anthony are from Cleveland so they’re big Browns fans so they’ve been taking us to the Browns games. And ever since we’ve been going, they started winning.”

The British actor admitted he doesn’t know the rules so he and his brother mostly enjoy a few drinks.

Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Avengers movies, said he is, “Absolutely” a Browns fan.

New rule: @TomHolland1996 has to come to all of our games now. And we're proud to be Spider-Man's team. (via @JimmyKimmelLive) pic.twitter.com/HcXpD6ADks — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 5, 2019

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here