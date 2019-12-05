Small chance of snow Friday morning followed by weekend warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Our lake effect snow has ended. Here are the snow totals from this latest round as of Thursday morning:

A weak front Friday morning will provide us with a slim chance of a shower/snowflake before noon (coverage 20%). More sun can be expected for the afternoon.

Speaking of sunshine, the weekend is filled with it! Plus, a warm-up will be occurring during the weekend.

That’s not the only big weather change ahead. Mighty frigid air will seep back into the Great Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday next week! Lows in the teens and lake effect snow can be expected.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

