Show Info: December 5, 2019

Farm Fresh Recipe

Jimmy Myers from Front 9 Farm made a recipe showcasing local produce. You’ll find Front 9 Farm at several markets all winter long, including Old Trail School Market and Countryside Public Market.

Shop Local

Wrap up your shopping this weekend and support local artisans and vendors. Wildroots Modern Market is open this Saturday and Sunday at Legacy Village. Admission is free!

Laugh along

Comedian Joe List will be on stage at Hilarities this weekend. Tickets are on sale now. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Something old is new again

Spruce up your home for the holidays or find the perfect gift in LaGrange at Prims and Proper Antique Boutique.

Nature inspired gifts

Support the Cleveland Metroparks and score some great gifts! There are two upcoming Sip & Shops at Merwin’s Wharf as well as a Holiday Open House at the Cleveland Metroparks Nature Shops.

Gifts that keep on giving

Forget a traditional present. Give a gift of experience! Danielle Weiler from Northeast Ohio Family Fun suggested buying passes to indoor play places or gifting a membership to a local museum or zoo.

Time to refinance?

Mortgage rates are historically low. Is it time to refinance? Chief Production Officer Craig Montgomery, stopped by to explain how Cross Country Mortgage can help you.

Holiday Make Up

Put your best face forward this holiday season with the help of Kajal by Kimberly. www.KajalByKimberly.com

Time to align

Be at your best every day with the help of a new chiropractic facility called Health Source. You can join in the celebration tomorrow at the official grand opening in Avon. There will be live entertainment, healthy food and a chance to win prizes.