Scott Sabol’s favorite nut roll bringing Christmas joy to your holiday table

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Forget the pumpkin roll. This Christmas you have to try Meteorologist Scott Sabol's favorite treat instead.

It's so delicious you may want to consider having it for breakfast with a steamy cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

Scott Sabol’s Nut Roll

INGREDIENTS

Grind 3 cups walnuts

6 cups flour

2 Packages Dry Yeast

4 TBS Sugar

¼ TSP Salt

¼ cup butter

1 TBS Oil

2 Eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine 1 ¼ cups warm milk, add dry yeast a little at a time and ¼ cup butter (melted in milk) and 1 TBS oil. Add 2 beaten eggs. Stir mixture together using hands. If dough is too sticky add a little flour. Grease large bowl with butter. Put dough in bowl, dot with butter, cover with clean dish towel and let rise 2 hours or more on top of stove. Make into 5 balls of dough. Roll dough on floured towel, spread on filling, roll and put on cookie sheet and let rise again for about 10 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then take out of oven and brush with egg and continue to bake another 15 – 20 minutes until done. Total time 30 -35 minutes. You can put on top rack of oven the final 7-8 minutes so bottom won’t get too brown. If bottoms get too brown scrape off burnt part with knife when cool.

NUT FILLING

Heat 1 ¼ cups milk and ¼ cup butter. Mix 1 cup or less sugar with nuts. Pour milk and butter mixture in with nuts – don’t make too wet. Spread on dough.

POPPY SEED FILLING

Buy a can of poppy seed. Thin out slightly with milk and use.

