Scott Sabol’s favorite nut roll bringing Christmas joy to your holiday table

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Forget the pumpkin roll. This Christmas you have to try Meteorologist Scott Sabol's favorite treat instead.
It's so delicious you may want to consider having it for breakfast with a steamy cup of coffee or hot chocolate.
Scott Sabol’s Nut Roll
INGREDIENTS
- Grind 3 cups walnuts
- 6 cups flour
- 2 Packages Dry Yeast
- 4 TBS Sugar
- ¼ TSP Salt
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 TBS Oil
- 2 Eggs
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine 1 ¼ cups warm milk, add dry yeast a little at a time and ¼ cup butter (melted in milk) and 1 TBS oil.
- Add 2 beaten eggs.
- Stir mixture together using hands. If dough is too sticky add a little flour.
- Grease large bowl with butter. Put dough in bowl, dot with butter, cover with clean dish towel and let rise 2 hours or more on top of stove.
- Make into 5 balls of dough.
- Roll dough on floured towel, spread on filling, roll and put on cookie sheet and let rise again for about 10 minutes.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then take out of oven and brush with egg and continue to bake another 15 – 20 minutes until done. Total time 30 -35 minutes.
- You can put on top rack of oven the final 7-8 minutes so bottom won’t get too brown. If bottoms get too brown scrape off burnt part with knife when cool.
NUT FILLING
- Heat 1 ¼ cups milk and ¼ cup butter. Mix 1 cup or less sugar with nuts.
- Pour milk and butter mixture in with nuts – don’t make too wet.
- Spread on dough.
POPPY SEED FILLING
- Buy a can of poppy seed.
- Thin out slightly with milk and use.