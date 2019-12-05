Roads in ‘great shape’ in Chardon after first responders and salt trucks team up to clear the roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) - The changeover from rain to snow in Chardon Wednesday night happened so swiftly, first responders were asking people to stay off the roads altogether.

Cars were sliding all over roads leading into Chardon Square.

It took emergency crews some time to get people off the roads before they could get salt trucks through to treat them.

The Chardon Fire Department tells FOX 8 they responded to about 5 different accidents.

FOX 8 crews in Chardon Thursday morning report the roads are in "great shape" after a rough night but make sure to take your time as you head out the door.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Geauga County through 6 a.m. Thursday.

