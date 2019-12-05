Reports: GM, LG Chem to announce electric car battery venture in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – South Korea’s LG Chem said it would invest $916 million in its U.S. subsidiary to set up an electric vehicle battery joint venture with General Motors.

The move would take place by 2023, according to CNBC.

According to Reuters, one source says the facility is expected to be located in the Lordstown area .

FOX 8 is awaiting a conference call with General Motors Thursday morning.

GM said in November that it was selling the Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corporation.

