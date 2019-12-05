× Report: R. Kelly faces bribery charges related to his 1994 marriage to 15-year-old singer Aaliyah

CHICAGO (WJW) — A new indictment filed Thursday by federal prosecutors in New York alleges that R&B star R. Kelly bribed an Illinois official to make a fake ID one day before he secretly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the indicted alleges that in August 1994 Kelly instructed someone to bribe the official into creating false identification for a person identified by police as “Jane Doe #1.”

The following day Kelly, 27 at the time, reportedly married Aaliyah Haughton is a secret ceremony. The couple is accused of using falsified paperwork that stated she was 18, which is the age someone must be to marry without parental consent in Illinois, at the ceremony.

Aaliyah’s family allegedly had the marriage annulled after finding out about it.

This comes after Kelly was charged over the summer in a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, says he is still reviewing the indictment but at first glance it “does not appear to materially alter the landscape” and that they continue to “look forward to the day [Kelly] is free.”

Kelly will stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on September 14 .

Aaliyah met Kelly when she was 12 years old. He wrote and producer her hit debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.” Aaliyah reportedly left Kelly’s record label after the annulment. She died in a plane crash in 2001.

