OBJ's future with the Browns: 'I couldn't tell you what's going to happen'

BEREA (WJW) — It’s been a very frustrating season for the Cleveland Browns. High expectations and the team sits at 5-7 with a microscopic chance at the playoffs.

Much of the focus on the team under-performing has centered around receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The trade that brought him here in the off-season was seen as one that could help catapult the team to the playoffs — to greatness.

Beckham’s catches are down. His touchdowns stand at two and that is not good enough. All of football knows it, and the receiver, more than anyone else knows it. While there have been no public meltdowns about his lack of production, Beckham knows above all else, he could help the team achieve what it wants more than anything: winning.

“Along with any position, you want to help, period. You do get the ball, you don’t get the ball. Also what fixes everything is winning. And when you don’t win that’s when you see problems.”

That was Beckham Thursday at practice, answering questions about what might be next. To his credit, he has had no public incidents. He has not thrown a helmet or punched a cooler.

“I think for everybody, there’s been a lot of disappointment. There’s been areas where we expected more out of ourselves.”

He is playing with one of his best friends, Jarvis Landry, and he cherishes that, but the fact that the Browns are not playoff contenders might, more than anything else, shape how he responds, when asked about his future.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. I mean, I am here. I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I am going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here, umm, this is exactly where I am at now and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. So, it’s something that, like I say, God has a plan and in the off-season everything will figure itself out.”

He sounded vague, not definitive — kind of like how the Browns have played this year.

