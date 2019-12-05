Narwhal finds his furevers: Rescue plans to keep ‘magical unicorn puppy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WJW) -- A Missouri animal shelter who introduced the world to a "magical unicorn puppy" named Narwhal plans to keep the dog.

Narwhal, who was born with a tail on his face, was rescued from the cold by Mac's Mission in Missouri earlier this month.

He's since gone viral.

Now, the founder of the rescue, Rochelle Steffen, told the Southeast Missourian that she will house the puppy, who could eventually become a therapy dog.

She told the newspaper that the rescue has gotten more than 300 adoption applications for Narwhal after his viral attention. She said the task is daunting, as most animals receive more like five applications each. She also said death threats have been made online against the puppy and that she's afraid Narwhal may be exploited if not adopted by the right person.

“If somebody is going to make money off of him, I would love to see it go toward the rescue, and save thousands more dogs,” Steffen told the paper.

She said the rescue's current spokesdog, Mac, is aging, and Narwhal could be another spokesdog. She hopes to train Narwhal as a therapy dog.

As far as the puppy's extra tail, doctors say there is no reason for the unicorn tail to be removed; it does not bother Narwhal. They say he is like any normal puppy.

