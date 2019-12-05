Nancy Pelosi to deliver statement on impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to deliver a statement Thursday that will dictate the next steps in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first public hearing in the impeachment probe Wednesday.

Three constitutional scholars told lawmakers the president committed impeachable offenses.

A fourth witness disagreed.

Pelosi will speak at the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus and asked whether they were ”ready.”

The answer was a resounding yes, according to those in the room.