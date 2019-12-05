More than 50 local artists under one roof

Posted 12:12 pm, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

Wrap up your shopping this weekend and support local artisans and vendors. Wildroots Modern Market is open this Saturday and Sunday at Legacy Village. Admission is free!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.