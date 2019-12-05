Massillon Tigers take on La Salle Lancers in Division II State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) -- All good things must come to an end and that includes the high school football season. This weekend the season culminates with the crowing of a state champion.

The Massillon Tigers take and La Salle Lancers are heading to Canton to face off for the Division II State Championship title.

The Tigers are back in the state title game for a second straight season.

However, there's an interesting twist to Thursday night's game. Nate Moore, the head coach of Massillon, is facing his former team. Moore led La Salle to a state title in 2014.

His Massillon team is averaging 42 points per game.

Although, the Lancers defense has only given up 20 or more points four times this season.

Massillon is making its fifth trip to the state championship game and are looking for their first state title. La Salle is seeking its fourth state title in the last six years.

A large crowd is expected in Canton tonight to cheer on the Tigers; they brought a big crowd last year. Plus, the team is housed just 12 miles from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.