LIVE: A few trouble spots on the roads after Northeast Ohio snow



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some folks got several inches of snow overnight Wednesday, and others were to close to the warmth coming off Lake Erie to see any sticking.

There are some slick spots out there, even if you don’t see much on the ground.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has identified a few weather hazards Thursday morning.

US 23 @ E. Fairground Rd

SR 43 @ SR 9

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

US 250 @ Huron County Garage

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 77 @ SR 82

US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.

IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ SR 11

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45

SR 528 @ SR 87

