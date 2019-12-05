LIVE: A few trouble spots on the roads after Northeast Ohio snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some folks got several inches of snow overnight Wednesday, and others were to close to the warmth coming off Lake Erie to see any sticking.
There are some slick spots out there, even if you don’t see much on the ground.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has identified a few weather hazards Thursday morning.
US 23 @ E. Fairground Rd
SR 43 @ SR 9
IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit
US 250 @ Huron County Garage
SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
IR 77 @ SR 82
US 422 @ TR 188 River Rd.
IR 90 @ Hermitage Rd.
IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
IR 90 @ SR 11
SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line
SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv
SR 82/SR 5 @ SR 45
SR 528 @ SR 87
