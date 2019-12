LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement in Lyndhurst say they are dealing with an armed man who is inside a home in the 1100 block of Gordon Rd.

According to police, officers responded to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

Police say a woman in the home was able to make it out safely.

Officers say the male has barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams are on the scene.

