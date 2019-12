Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Lake effect snow is still falling for some, but much of it is melting as it lands close to a warm Lake Erie.

It is cold this morning, but the good news is that wind speeds are dropping.

Eventually, we'll warm up to highs in the upper 30s and may even see some peaks of sunshine.

Looking ahead, the weekend is filled with sunshine. Enjoy!

