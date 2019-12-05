Kale & White Bean Soup with Chorizo

Jimmy Myers from Front 9 Farm made a recipe showcasing local produce. You’ll find Front 9 Farm at several markets all winter long, including Old Trail School Market and Countryside Public Market.

1 cup white or navy beans
2 tbsp olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
1 bunch of celery (with greens), chopped
2 carrots, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
1 clove of garlic, minced
8-16 oz chorizo sausage
bunch of kale, roughly chopped
4-5 cups chicken broth

Precook 1 cup of white or navy beans until tender (about 1 hour).

Drain and rinse beans. Set aside.

Add 2 tbsp oil to a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Add 8 to 16 oz of chorizo sausage. Cook 6-8 minutes.

Add roughly chopped kale, a handful at a time until wilted, tossing occasionally.

Add beans and 4-5 cups of chicken broth and bring to a boil.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

 

 

