Jimmy Myers from Front 9 Farm made a recipe showcasing local produce. You’ll find Front 9 Farm at several markets all winter long, including Old Trail School Market and Countryside Public Market.
Kale & White Bean Soup with Chorizo
1 cup white or navy beans
2 tbsp olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
1 bunch of celery (with greens), chopped
2 carrots, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
1 clove of garlic, minced
8-16 oz chorizo sausage
bunch of kale, roughly chopped
4-5 cups chicken broth
Precook 1 cup of white or navy beans until tender (about 1 hour).
Drain and rinse beans. Set aside.
Add 2 tbsp oil to a large, heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Add 8 to 16 oz of chorizo sausage. Cook 6-8 minutes.
Add roughly chopped kale, a handful at a time until wilted, tossing occasionally.
Add beans and 4-5 cups of chicken broth and bring to a boil.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.