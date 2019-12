Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team an inmate stole an Eastlake police cruiser on Thursday.

The cruiser was later found at E 187th, off of St. Clair in Cleveland.

Police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals, were looking for him.

Our cameras caught who appeared to be the suspect being taken into custody nearby.

