I-TEAM: Cleveland police supervisor punished after being caught leaving work early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found that a Cleveland Police supervisor was punished for leaving work early without telling anyone.

City Hall has released the internal investigation file to the I-TEAM.

Video shows investigators confronting Sergeant Timothy Gill, assigned to the First District Headquarters on the west side.

“Yeah. I had left. I did not notify any person. It was a very slow day," Gill admitted.

He said he left an hour and a half early, arguing the police district had other bosses on duty.

But the investigator responded, “Somebody has to know where you’re at. Is he lying somewhere? It becomes a safety issue.”

Records show, last year, police brass had suspected Sgt. Gill of leaving early. An investigation then didn’t catch him. But this year, the police department took another look.

Internal investigators set up an undercover operation. Five detectives were watching the parking area for First District headquarters, setting up a video camera to watch the sergeant’s home, and more. Records show investigators ultimately saw the sergeant’s car leaving early from the police district.

We left a message for Sgt. Gill and didn’t hear back.

While we were at the police station, we met a taxpayer waiting to talk to an officer. He reacted as you might suspect.

Patrick Holivay said, “No, you can’t do that. That’s not right.”

Sgt. Gill got suspended for five days.

The union says Gill took responsibility and served his punishment.

On the video, you can hear the union president say, “A lesson to be learned. Let somebody know, always, you know.”

The investigation found Gill later put in for comp time when he left work early. He did not claim on his time sheet he had been working. No criminal charges have been filed.

Records show the case dates back to March, but the discipline was issued in October, and again, City Hall just recently released the investigative file.