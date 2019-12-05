Help us plan Christmas dinner: Share your favorite holiday recipes with FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The festive season is in full swing, which means it's time to start planning holiday baking and your Christmas meal menu.

Over the past few weeks our FOX 8 family has welcomed you into their homes and hearts, sharing their favorite holiday recipes with you.

Some of these recipes were family traditions and have been passed down through generations, while others are new traditions, started by our anchors themselves.

Now, we're inviting you to help us plan our holiday meals by sharing your favorite recipes with us.

All holiday recipes are welcome. They can be desserts, side dishes or main courses. They can be family favorites or just something delicious you think we should try.

To have your favorite holiday recipe featured on FOX8.com, you must submit the title of your recipe, required ingredients, cooking instructions and a photo of the final product.

You can email this information to natasha.anderson@fox8.com. Please include "Holiday Recipes 2019" in the subject line.

