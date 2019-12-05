WATCH LIVE: ‘Griswold House’ in Wadsworth officially on display with new addition — Cousin Eddie’s RV

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A Wadsworth family that covers their home in Christmas lights just like the Griswold’s do in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” has added to the display, thanks in part to help from local high school students.

Greg Osterland said it takes about six weeks to cover his family’s home with 25,000 LED lights for visitors to see. This is his seventh year putting on the display.

“Every year, when we watched it with my aunt and uncle, I knew one day we were going to do this,” he said. “Now, I didn’t know to what extent, but I did know we were going to try to put up 25,000 lights on the house.”

This year, the Osterland’s added cousin Eddie’s RV to the display. High school students in the Four Cities Compact Automotive Technologies Program helped transform an RV into the rusted vehicle that the movie character showed up in at the Griswold’s home.

“As soon as we started doing it, I started watching it just to see what I was getting my hands involved with,” said Wadsworth High School Senior Hailie Guckeyson.

She said the students had to apply several coats of paint.

“Usually we do under the hood stuff, and, this time, we were doing body work, so I thought that was a good change,” she said.

Plus, all their hard work is for a good cause. Osterland said thousands of visitors have come to his home at 173 Duane Lane through the years and donated nearly $25,000 to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Akron Great Strides Walk. Osterland has cystic fibrosis.

“The amount we’ve raised over the years to help those with cystic fibrosis has been fantastic,” he said.

His wife, Rachel, said visitors come from across the region.

“Being able to be a part of other families’ traditions really helps and makes it even more fun,” she said.

The display will be lit every night through Christmas from about 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

