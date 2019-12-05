Great gift ideas for the Cleveland sports fan in your life

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland is home to lots of T-shirt shops and the hardcore sports fans who love them. So here are a few gift ideas for your favorite fan this holiday season:

The die-hard Tribe fan:

Paper Cutz Vintage makes beautiful collages. Order prints of Ricky Vaughn from “Major League,” the hotdog mascots or the Block C logo. They also have plenty of other Cleveland-themed art.

The fashionable fan:

Emily Roggenburk‘s designs pair popular trends, like sherpas and camo, with the city of Cleveland. Neutral color options make these shirts and sweatshirts great for year-round wear.

The long-time Browns fan:

Only in Clev‘s “Dawgs Gotta Eat” is perfect for the fan who yells at the TV because the Browns are only targeting OBJ twice a game.

The wine drinker:

Watching your team lose is sometimes easier with a beverage. We recommend pouring it into one of the stemless wine glasses from CLE Clothing Co.

The classic Cavaliers fan:

Homage and Starter paired up to create a warm-up jacket. It will have you asking your mom if she got rid of your old Starter jacket from elementary school. The rest of Homage’s Cavs collection is full of throwback fun on their signature, super soft shirts.

The fan who hates Pittsburgh:

This is an easy one. The “Pittsburgh Started It” shirt from GV Art and Design. The end.