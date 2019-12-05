× Get them while they last: Live Nation announces 2020 lawn pass for summer concerts at Blossom Music Center for $199

CUYAHOGA FALLS- Back by popular demand. Live Nation has announced the 2020 lawn pass at Blossom Music Center, giving you unlimited access to outdoor summer concerts.

The pass costs $199 and goes on sale Wednesday, December 11, and includes sold-out shows, at one of the select 29 Live Nation-owned and operated amphitheaters.

Fans can get their hands on the pass beginning with a 24-hour presale exclusively for T-Mobile customers, Tuesday, December 10 at 5 a.m.

The general ticket sale will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. and run until Dec 31 while supplies last.

