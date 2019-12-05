‘Forget-Me-Not’: Restaurant introduces dementia-friendly dining with special menu, atmosphere

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WJW) — A restaurant in Indiana has crafted its menu and atmosphere for those with dementia and their families.

WISH reports Amazing Joe’s is introducing a “Forget-Me-Not” menu with bright photos and simple descriptions.

Nick Grams, managing partner at the restaurant, said his mother passed away after battling dementia, and visiting restaurants was sometimes a challenge due to forgotten orders, loud music and commotion.

On one Sunday each month, Amazing Joe’s will provide diners with the special new menu and seat them in a quiet back room that’s close to the kitchen. The lights and music will be turned down.

“Hopefully somebody will be touched by this and they’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of what we have started here,” Grams told WISH.

