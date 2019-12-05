Fire lieutenant killed shielding children from gunfire in Virginia

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP/WJW) — Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting wasn’t the intended target and was trying to protect one of her children when she was shot.

Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Afzal said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.

Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area.

In a Facebook post the Richmond Fire Department wrote, “On November 29, 2019 our Dear Sister, a pillar in the community, LT Ashley Nicole Berry was taken away from us. She was an amazing mother, daughter, friend, and employee who accepted challenges faced before her while doing her best.”

Funeral services are being arranged.

Police are still searching for the suspects.