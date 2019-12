Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - This December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're recognizing the Good Life Ambassadors with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Good Life Ambassadors like Christian, Grace, Sean and Will provide firsthand perspectives to the community about what it's like to life with a developmental disability.

